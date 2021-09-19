Rajasthan News: Deuskarma committed by cheating on marriage in Ajmer

In Rajasthan where the crime graph is growing rapidly. At the same time, shocking cases of rape are coming to light. In this sequence, a case related to rape has also been reported from the premises of Ramganj police station in Ajmer. Here is the case of a married woman living in the vicinity of the police station under the pretext of marriage. A report has been lodged with the Ramganj police station after a married woman gave birth to a child. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway.

ASI Nand Bhanwar Singh of Ramganj police station said that a married woman living in the vicinity of the police station lodged a complaint with the police station. In it, she said that her husband had left her. She lives with her daughter. In 2016, she met Arun Chugh, a resident of Haryana. Arun said that his wife would die and get married. Then he approached her. He stayed at her house for a long time and this made her pregnant. In September, she gave birth to a baby boy. Now Arun is neither picking up her phone nor marrying her.

Police have registered a case under other sections including rape

The victim’s report has been charged with rape and other offenses. The victim is undergoing a medical examination. Police officials say further investigations are underway after the crime was reported. The accused will also be arrested and questioned here. In addition, efforts will be made to bring justice to the victims.