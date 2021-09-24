Rajasthan News: Gift with guarantee lane to pass re-exam 2021 from Alwar: One arrested for guaranteeing re-exam from Alwar
Highlights
- Fraud to get good marks in REIT exam
- Gang member arrested from Alwar
- 11 lakh 10 thousand cash was seized from the accused
- 7 people were made victims of fraud
Police have arrested one of the accused, Vijay Singh. While searching for other members of the gang. Police have also seized cash worth Rs 11 lakh 10 thousand from the possession of the accused. The accused was taking Rs 8 lakh from the candidates by promising to pass. Police are searching for the ringleader. For which raids are being carried out in Haryana and Delhi.
On Friday, after information from the SOG, the BERO exam, taking major action before the REET exam, arrested a young man for cheating Rs 11 lakh 10 thousand in the name of being selected in the exam. Additional SP Gurusharan Rao of Neemrana said that on the instructions of Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Rammurthy Joshi, it was pointed out that people were cheated in the name of being selected in the REET exam. A team has been formed on which the accused Vijay’s son Balbir Rao. Bhagwadi police station Behror has been arrested.
He has launched an investigation into the whole matter after arresting the youth and bringing him to court for cheating people. ASP Gurusharan Rao of Neemrana said that he was cheating the candidates by giving a guarantee of Rs 8 each in the name of passing the REET exam.
UPSC CSE 2020: Riya Dabi gets 15th rank, IAS Tina Dabi’s younger sister also gets IAS
#Rajasthan #News #Gift #guarantee #lane #pass #reexam #Alwar #arrested #guaranteeing #reexam #Alwar
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.