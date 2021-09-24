Rajasthan News: Gift with guarantee lane to pass re-exam 2021 from Alwar: One arrested for guaranteeing re-exam from Alwar

Alwar. In Rajasthan’s Alwar district, a gang of fraudsters has been exposed in connection with the Reit exam. Avlar’s Bhiwadi police and SOG on Friday arrested one accused in the case. In this joint action, huge amount of cash has also been recovered from the person who cheated the candidates in the name of passing the REET recruitment exam.

Police have arrested one of the accused, Vijay Singh. While searching for other members of the gang. Police have also seized cash worth Rs 11 lakh 10 thousand from the possession of the accused. The accused was taking Rs 8 lakh from the candidates by promising to pass. Police are searching for the ringleader. For which raids are being carried out in Haryana and Delhi.

On Friday, after information from the SOG, the BERO exam, taking major action before the REET exam, arrested a young man for cheating Rs 11 lakh 10 thousand in the name of being selected in the exam. Additional SP Gurusharan Rao of Neemrana said that on the instructions of Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Rammurthy Joshi, it was pointed out that people were cheated in the name of being selected in the REET exam. A team has been formed on which the accused Vijay’s son Balbir Rao. Bhagwadi police station Behror has been arrested.

He has launched an investigation into the whole matter after arresting the youth and bringing him to court for cheating people. ASP Gurusharan Rao of Neemrana said that he was cheating the candidates by giving a guarantee of Rs 8 each in the name of passing the REET exam.