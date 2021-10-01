Rajasthan News: History sheet Ajay Yadav Khulsa murder case

Police have uncovered the murder of historian Ajay Yadav on September 21 in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur. Although the killers are still at large, two suspects have been arrested for helping the killers escape. Jaipur police searched thousands of CCTV cameras for about 175 km, after which the killers were identified. In fact, on the afternoon of September 21, Ajay Yadav, a historian of the police station, was shot dead. His face and head were later stoned to hide his identity.

Raids are being carried out at various places in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi

Tomar of DCP Westha said that Ajay Yadav was killed by Pradeep Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Virendra Singh, Ajay Singh and others. Jai Singh and Pawan alias Praveen, who helped the accused to escape, have been arrested. Raids are being carried out at various places in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi to trace the killers.

Assassination due to domination and hostility

During the police interrogation, it was learned that Ajay Yadav was killed due to a battle of supremacy and mutual animosity. Some time ago, Pradip Yadav, who was plotting the murder, was shot dead. Ajay Yadav’s name was revealed in this incident. Pradip and his accomplices carried out the massacre to avenge the incident. Accused Pradip Yadav and Mukesh Yadav have been booked in more than a dozen cases.