Rajasthan News: India’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri collected 64 kg of gold for weight

Highlights 56 years ago the scribes wanted to weigh gold, now the government got 64 kg of gold

Handed over to CGST team from Malkhana, Udaipur

The gold was said to weigh 56 kg, 67,800 kg

Udaipur / Jaipur

Gold collected 56 years ago weighing former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri finally went to CGST on Monday. This gold was kept with the Udaipur Collector. It was earlier said to weigh 56 kg of gold. But after weighing on Monday, he weighed 67kg and 800g. However, according to the documents along with the court order, 64 kg of gold jewelery and biscuits were handed over to the 12 CGST team at night after the investigation.



11,800 kg more gold was found

Earlier it was said that the gold kept in Udaipur weighs 56 kg. However, after weighing on Monday, he weighed 67 kg 800 g. However, out of gold, 3 kg 200 gm gold biscuits remained in Udaipur due to discrepancies between the words written on the documents. The CGST team left with the remaining 64 kg of gold. The remaining 3 kg 200 g gold will now be appealed to the court again.

Late at night Heavy security

The gold was to be handed over on Monday as per the court order. Meanwhile, security arrangements were also tightened. Security personnel were deployed outside the food distribution till midnight. Security was tight till CGST officials left late at night. Security personnel also breathed a sigh of relief after the CGST team left with the gold. However, for security reasons, it is not known where the CGST team went with the gold.

What is the whole case?

In 1965, 56 years ago, gold was collected in Udaipur to weigh former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He was said to weigh 56 kg. Since then, the gold was kept with the Udaipur Collector. Now, 56 years later, the government has received the gold on a court order. Its current market value is said to be around Rs 30 crore.

The story of former Prime Minister Shastri’s weight

In 15 In5, a businessman named Ganapat collected gold to weigh Lal Bahadur Shastri. But Shastri died on 11 January 1966 in Tashkent. The gold was later confiscated by the district collector. The gold was kept in the Udaipur District Collector’s warehouse in 1982 and has been kept there ever since. Earlier, petitions were filed in the court for recovery of gold and a hearing was also held, but the court rejected the application for return of gold. Now, as per the court order, the gold has been deposited with the Central Goods and Services Tax.