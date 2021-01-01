Rajasthan News: Information related to Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2020: Panchayat Election Live: The second round of polling is underway in Rajasthan, more than 28% voting till 12 noon

Elections for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in six districts of Rajasthan have now entered the second round. Voting for the second round, which began Sunday, began at 7:30 a.m. and will continue until 5:30 p.m. It may be mentioned that 1680 candidates are in the fray for 28 Panchayat Samitis in this election. 10 candidates have been elected unopposed.





More than 28 percent turnout by 12 noon

According to the latest update, the turnout in the Panchayati Raj elections was 28.11 per cent till 12 noon. Voting is still on in all six districts. At the same time, polling is going on peacefully with tight security.

The third round of voting on September 1

According to the Rajasthan Election Commission, voting is taking place on Sunday for 536 members of 28 panchayat committees and Zilla Parishad members in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Sirohi districts. About 10500 EVM machines are being used in this phase. In addition, more than 35,000 Election Commission staff have been deployed. The third round of voting will take place on September 1. The results will come by September 4.

In the first phase, more than 60 per cent of the votes were cast

It is to be noted that in the first phase of Panchayati Raj elections, more than 62% voters exercised their franchise in six districts. According to State Election Commissioner PS Mehra, the polling was held on August 26 with tight security at about 3,500 booths in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts.