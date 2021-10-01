Rajasthan News: Jaipur court sentenced the rapist to 5 days and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment

Ramaswaroop Lamore, Jaipur

Jaipur police took immediate action in the case of rape of a minor girl and punished the accused in just 5 days. The incident took place in the Kotkhawada police station area of ​​the Jaipur Commissionerate. Here, on the night of September 2, the accused had tried to strangle a 9-year-old innocent man after mutilating him. Police arrested accused Kamlesh Meena as soon as the case was registered. And in just 5 hours after completing the investigation, he filed a challan in court.

The Chief Minister said that every rapist should be punished like this

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted about the matter on Tuesday night, expressing the Rajasthan government’s commitment. He said that every rapist will get justice by ensuring severe punishment as soon as possible. The steps taken by our government for this are reflected in such decisions.

A squad of 150 police is involved in the investigation

According to Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava, the case was registered on behalf of the victim’s father at 12:23 pm on September 27. The accused Kamlesh Meena was arrested by the police till 12 noon on September 27. And after completing the investigation in about 5 hours on the same day, he submitted the challan to the POCSO court in the evening. A team of about 150 policemen was involved in the investigation into the rape of a minor girl. All the police were assigned different tasks as directed by the higher authorities. The police squad that completed all the tasks submitted the file by evening.



The court sentenced the convicts within 5 days

Jagdish, in-charge of Kotkhawada police station, filed the challan in the Poxo court on September 27 at 7 pm. After the submission of the challan, the trial started on September 28 and after final arguments on October 4, on the afternoon of October 5, Poxo Court No. 3 Jaipur Mahanagar sentenced the accused Kamlesh Meena to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

The victim’s statement was recorded for the first time via video conference

According to police officials, the court process took only 5 days to announce the verdict. This is said to be the first case in the judicial history of Rajasthan when the court convicted the accused while completing the court proceedings in such a short time. During these 5 days, within 4 days of the trial, the police recorded the answers of 19 witnesses. And for the first time, the answers of the innocent girl were recorded through video conferencing. Jaipur Police has set an example by taking immediate action in this case.

