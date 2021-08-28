Rajasthan News: Kidnapping of a merchant for borrowing money from Barmer in Rajasthan
According to information received, Manoj Kumar’s son Dauram, a resident of High School Road, submitted the report and filed a case. His brother Dhanshyam went to his house at the invitation of Hiraram in Ramnagar to borrow money, it was said. Where Hiram and his wife have taken a hostage in the room after the beating. They are also demanding a ransom of Rs 70 lakh. Failure to pay will result in rape and death threats.
According to Sub-Inspector of Police Zakir Ali, Manoj Kumar reached the police station on Sunday evening. Where it is said that the accused held hostage the brother who went to collect the money, demanded Rs 70 lakh in return for the departure. The police called Manoj and told him that if he did not have Rs 70 lakh, he would pay Rs 30 lakh and you should leave him. He agreed. So I told him to come in front of the ATM of the bank on Sindhri Road, I am arriving with thirty lakh rupees. When he reached there, the police team caught him.
Police have also arrested Hiram’s wife Ramderia, a resident of Ansi Jat. On the one hand, this type is not new for Barmer police. But considering the seriousness of the case, Barmer police formed special squads and arrested accused Hiraram son Chinaram and his wife Ansi Devi resident Ramderia Hall Ramnagar and succeeded in freeing the hostage trader. This major action of the police has been taken under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Anand Singh Rajpurohit and Acting Police Officer Lilsing Bhati. However, the police are engaged in a thorough investigation of the couple. Police will present both the accused in court on Tuesday.
