Rajasthan News: Kisan Andolan Me Alwar ka Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza Band Delhi Jaipur Highway

Highlights Toll workers rallied and protested

Toll workers are protesting against the farmers

Shahjahanpur was toll-free by farmers sitting on the Rajasthan-Haryana border.

Alwar. A dispute has erupted over the Shahjahanpur toll in Alwar district, which borders Rajasthan’s Haryana. The agitating farmers have been taking toll for the last 4 days. Toll free for vehicles here. As a result, while the drivers gain up to Rs 1,165 a day, the toll company also loses millions of rupees. This was the reason why toll workers took to the streets on Thursday to protest against the business of farmers and the toll-free system.



Toll workers rallied and protested. The protest began with a hunger strike. Toll workers say that the farmers’ toll has created a livelihood crisis for them. Billions have been lost due to toll exemption.

All vehicles passing without toll tax

Farmers are protesting against the Agriculture Act on the Shahjahanpur-Haryana border. Farmers are now sitting at Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 48. The protesters have now taken over the toll. And here all the vehicles are coming and going without toll charges. The closure of recovery in the fast tag service has put a toll on the jobs of toll employees.

Toll manager Javed Qureshi said the indefinite closure of Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza was costing the government crores of rupees. At the same time, the livelihood of more than 300 employees working at the toll plaza has also been threatened. Employees are on hunger strike in this regard.

Toll free for drivers up to Rs 1165

Toll free booths in Shahjahanpur are proving to be a lucrative deal for drivers. Now drivers will not have to pay toll tax up to Rs 1165 on Shahjahanpur toll. Small vehicles leaving National Highway 48 have to pay Rs 140 and heavy and large vehicles have to pay Rs 1165 more than once in 24 hours. Buses and trucks cost Rs 485 for one route and Rs 725 for more than one trip. The one-way fee for larger vehicles is Rs 780.