Rajasthan News: Mahant Narendra Giri’s death case I Bhilwada ka Anand Giri Giftar: Mahant Narendra Giri death case Bhilwara’s disciple Anand Giri arrested Read his full story

Highlights Death case of Mahant Narendra Giri, President of Akhada Parishad

Uttar Pradesh police arrested disciple Anand Giri

Anand Giri’s Rajasthan connection revealed

Pramod Tiwari

Bhilwara.

His disciple Anand Giri has come under discussion regarding the death of Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri. Uttar Pradesh police have arrested Anand Giri from Haridwar. Mahant Narendra Giri had recently come under discussion in a dispute with his disciple Anand Giri. The dispute ended after Anand Giri apologized, but Anand could not go to the monastery and temple. Now, after the death of Narendra Giri and the arrest of Anand, his Rajasthan connection has also come to the fore.

Narendra Giri’s disciple Anand Giri alias Ashok Chotia is originally from Bhilwara in Rajasthan. He is a resident of Sareri village of Brahmins in Bhilwara district. After his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh police, when the case reached his village, many things came to light.

Mewati Sectation Gang: Mewati gang cheated 2 youths, took off their clothes and made a pornographic film, took Rs 2 lakh but the video also went viral

Anand alias Ashok ran away from home at the age of 13

Ashok Chotia alias Anand Giri is the son of Rameshwar Lal Chotia of Sareri village of Brahmins. He left home and moved to Haridwar in 1997. There Mahant came in contact with Narendra Giri and he asked him what he wanted, he said he wanted to study.



Taught and written by Mahant Narendra Giri

Narendra Giri taught it first and then took initiation. The death of Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad and secretary of the Niranjani Akhada, and the arrest of Anand Giri in the case have caused a stir in the Brahmin village of Sareri.

Rajasthan News Live: During Gehlot’s rule, the state became a stronghold of rape – Poonia

Returning to the village after 17 years, he also stayed for half an hour

Anand Giri was born in 1984. He left home at the age of 13 while in 6th grade. He then came to his village in the year 2014 and last came on 31st May 2021 to attend the funeral of his mother Nanu Devi. His childhood name was Ashok Kumar. It has three brothers, Bhanwar Lal, Kailash and Ramaswaroop, who work in Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat.

Ajmer police again tainted, after DSP Hiralal, now a constable’s indecent act came to light

The father said – never took financial help from Anand

Anand Giri’s father Rameshwar Lal, who was arrested on charges of inciting suicide, said he was a saint from the beginning. He left home as a child. 13 years later I met him at Aquarius and then only came to the village twice. He used to call sometimes. We did not take any financial help from him. Or he has no property in the village. But such an allegation has been made. It hurts my heart. The people of Sareri village of Brahmins also said that Anand Giri was involved in a conspiracy. He has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath to probe the matter through CBI.