Rajasthan News: Narendra Sharma of Rajasthan Kota Indian Disability Cricket Team I Shadow: Rajasthan Kota resident Narendra Sharma selected for the disabled cricket team

4-year-old ‘Chhota Dhoni’ shots on a leather ball, cricket’s talent is such that big cricketers will be stunned

Any sportsman dreams of playing wearing a country jersey. And that was the dream of Narendra Kumar Sharma, a resident of Kota, an education city in Rajasthan. One day he wanted to wear an Indian jersey and play cricket for India. This dream has come true today. Narendra started playing ordinary cricket at the age of 16, taking on the roles of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid as role models. In 2018, he started playing cricket for the disabled. Today, he is playing as the captain of the Rajasthan disabled cricket team. The now disabled opener has been selected in the Indian disabled cricket team on August 9. He has been happy ever since.

Now everyone is congratulating Narendra on this success. Because he had a fever as a child, on injection, one of his legs was permanently damaged. Which crippled him. But he has lived up to this challenge better with cricket so far. As a result, Narendra Kumar Sharma will play in the India-Bangladesh ODI series in September. Because he is now the selected player of the Indian disabled cricket team. He has a golden opportunity to show his talent by batting. He is sweating to get rid of the opposing bowlers’ sixes by practicing nets at the JK Pavilion International Cricket Stadium in Kota.

READ Also Delhi rape Nirbhaya mother Asha Devi furious over politicians Crime will not stop till the thinking of politicians changes Threatening to blow up a judicial officer in Ajmer, shocking revelations as police interrogated the accused

Narendra says the ODI, Test and T20 cricket series between India and Bangladesh will start from September 12. From Kota, he has become a member of the Indian disabled cricket ODI team. Apart from this, Mahavir Sharma of Tonk, Rajasthan has been selected in the Indian Test disabled team. Tonk’s Rohan Raghuvanshi and Bewar Ajmer’s Avinash Chaturvedi have also been selected in the T20 Indian disabled cricket team.

Narendra said that from 2018, he started playing cricket for the disabled. In three years, he has achieved great success in disabled cricket. He played for Kota, Rajasthan. He is currently the captain of the Rajasthan Handicapped Cricket Team. There was a selection camp for the Indian disabled cricket team between 4th and 8th August, in which he performed better. This earned him a place in the Indian team today. The Indian team got a golden opportunity to play wearing a jersey.

Narendra said that he will keep his fitness strong to stay in the team. The India-Bangladesh series will be played in September in Hyderabad, Aurangabad and Mumbai. Govind Singh Rajpurohit, secretary of Rajasthan Handicapped Cricket Association, is very happy here. He says that these players have made a name for Rajasthan by joining the Indian team. Behind him is the best talent of Rajasthan. Anyone with a disability is going to make a big name in cricket in the future.