Rajasthan News: News about Jaipur with Reit Exam Net Band News: Internet shutdown in Jaipur, Metro traffic and other information during Reit Exam

Jaipur. During the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 (REET), the internet service in Jaipur division will also be closed on Sunday, September 26. The administration in Jaipur Grameen, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Alwar and Sikar has shut down internet services. Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav issued the order on Saturday.

Yadav said there would be movement of candidates from one district to another in the state, in which case the law and order situation could deteriorate due to fake news, rumors of accidents, rumors of torn papers. To ensure that there will be no disturbance in public peace during the exams, the internet will be closed on September 26 from 7.30 am to 5.30 am in rural Jaipur, 6 am to 6 pm in Dausa, Jhunjhunu and Alwar and 8 am in Sikar. Until 5 p.m. Broadband internet will be on during this period.

Temporary bus stands were constructed in Jaipur, the district collector reviewed the arrangements

Rajasthan, Rajasthan, Ajmer, During the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 (REET) examination on Sunday, September 26, District Collector Antar Singh Nehra reviewed the arrangements made at five temporary bus stands. City. District Collector Nehra informed that all the temporary bus stands constructed in the city have proper arrangements. There are enough means of transportation. The system is strong for REET candidates. Nehra inspected all the bus stands on Saturday and discussed the arrangements with the officials in charge.

5 temporary bus stands were set up at Jaipur, Gandhinagar and Durgapura railway stations, officers in charge were appointed.

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 (REET) to be held on Sunday, September 26, has been appointed as the officer-in-charge at five temporary bus stands and at Jaipur, Gandhinagar and Durgapura railway stations. City during the exam. District Collector Antar Singh Nehra, Additional District Magistrate-North Birbal Singh, In-charge of Surajpol Mandi Delhi Road Bus Stand, Transport Nagar Bus Stand Additional District Magistrate-Former Rajiv Kumar Pandey, Bus Stand as per order issued by Taron Ki Koot at Tonk Road. Additional District Magistrate – Dakshin Shankar Lal Saini, Additional District Magistrate – IV Ashok Kumar at Vidyadhar Nagar Bus Stand and Badarwas Narayan Bihar Tiraha Bus Stand will be headed by Additional District Magistrate – II Girish Parashar. Also at Jaipur Railway Station Rajiv Badgurjar Deputy Registrar, Tehsildar Kamlesh Chand Gautam, and Pawan Kumar, Guruprasad Tawar, Tehsildar Kaushal Garg and Manish Kumar Meena, Tehsildar Kaushal Garg and Manish Kumar Meena at Gandhinagar Railway Station and Tehsildar Ashish Sharma, Hitesh Chaudhary and Hanumath Singh at Durgapura Railway Station . Rawat has been appointed as the officer-in-charge.

Food arrangements are fixed, food packets will be available here for free

Candidates for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (REET) at Indira Rasoi, working in the Greater and Heritage Area of ​​Jaipur Municipal Corporation, will be given free food packets on September 26, District Collector Antar Singh Nehra said.



1000 vehicles made available, facility will be available here

The transportation system has been strengthened for the successful organization of REIT-2021. He said 1155 vehicles would be available for REET candidates at the temporary bus stands set up in the city. These vehicles include roadways buses, private buses and mini buses. 220 buses have been installed at Badarwas bus stand on Ajmer Road, 75 at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium, 150 at Taron Ki Koot Road bus stand, 270 at Surajpol Mandi and 235 at Transport Nagar bus stand. Apart from this, two hundred buses have also been arranged as reserves.

Special arrangement of Metro for REIT candidates

Metro travel will be free for REET exam candidates on September 26 for successful operation of REET-2021. The first Metro train will start at 5.10 am and the last train will leave at 12.01 am.