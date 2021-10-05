Rajasthan News: Petrol Diesel Key Rates In Rajasthan: Now Diesel In Jaipur Also Reaches Over 100, Learn About Rajasthan Petrol And Diesel

Petrol-diesel prices October 5: The country’s fuel price hike process is not going to stop. Alam says that along with petrol in the state capital Jaipur, now the price of diesel in Jaipur has also crossed the Rs 100 mark. At the same time, other districts in the state are also suffering due to rising petrol and diesel prices. Speaking of Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, petrol and diesel prices have started a fire here. On Monday, state-owned oil companies once again changed fuel prices in the domestic market. Since then, many cities in the country, including the state, have seen changes in petrol and diesel prices.

Next to Petrol 109, Diesel 100 in Jaipur

According to the latest figures, if we talk about the state capital Jaipur, petrol is currently priced at Rs 109.66. At the same time, the price of diesel has gone up by Rs 100, 42 paise. On October 5, Jaipur saw an increase of 26 paise in petrol and 32 paise in diesel. On the other hand, if we talk about petrol diesel in Shri Ganganagar Rajasthan, the price of petrol here is the highest in the country. In Sriganganagar, petrol is priced at Rs 114.20 per liter. Diesel is priced at Rs 104 and 59 paise respectively.

In these states, the price of petrol has gone beyond Rs 100

In Rajasthan (Rajasthan), Madhya Pradesh (Maharashtra), Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh), Telangana (Telangana), Karnataka (Karnataka), Odisha (Odisha), Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) and Ladakh, the price of petrol has gone beyond Rs 100. . Apart from this, petrol in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore has crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark.