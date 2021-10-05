Rajasthan News: Petrol Diesel Key Rates In Rajasthan: Now Diesel In Jaipur Also Reaches Over 100, Learn About Rajasthan Petrol And Diesel
Next to Petrol 109, Diesel 100 in Jaipur
According to the latest figures, if we talk about the state capital Jaipur, petrol is currently priced at Rs 109.66. At the same time, the price of diesel has gone up by Rs 100, 42 paise. On October 5, Jaipur saw an increase of 26 paise in petrol and 32 paise in diesel. On the other hand, if we talk about petrol diesel in Shri Ganganagar Rajasthan, the price of petrol here is the highest in the country. In Sriganganagar, petrol is priced at Rs 114.20 per liter. Diesel is priced at Rs 104 and 59 paise respectively.
In these states, the price of petrol has gone beyond Rs 100
In Rajasthan (Rajasthan), Madhya Pradesh (Maharashtra), Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh), Telangana (Telangana), Karnataka (Karnataka), Odisha (Odisha), Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) and Ladakh, the price of petrol has gone beyond Rs 100. . Apart from this, petrol in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore has crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark.
#Rajasthan #News #Petrol #Diesel #Key #Rates #Rajasthan #Diesel #Jaipur #Reaches #Learn #Rajasthan #Petrol #Diesel
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.