Rajasthan News: Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia’s response to Congress leader Rajiv Shukla’s attack: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia’s response to Congress leader Rajiv Shukla’s attack on the central government.

Highlights Poonia said the NMP was a historic step by the Modi government towards strengthening India’s infrastructure

Neither the Red Fort will be sold, nor the Amer Fort, nor the pride of the country will be sold like the Congress.

Modi is making India self-sufficient with economic progress

He said that in about 14 districts of Rajasthan, crops were completely destroyed due to drought

The Gehlot government is doing nothing to relieve the farmers

Jaipur. Congress executive member Rajiv Shukla on Friday lashed out at the Center during a press conference in Jaipur. Shukla accused the central government of selling national assets. BJP state president Dr. Satish Punia has responded to these allegations of the Congress. He said that the Congress which had sold the interests and prestige of the country during its rule and the ideology of the Congress is the same even today.



Dr. Poonia also said that between 2008 and 2013, the UPA worked to sell India’s interests through various forums. Which the whole country knows about. The people of the country have taught a lesson to the corrupt UPA, which has been in government for 10 years, twice in a row and has not given up the status of opposition.

He said that under the National Monetization Pipeline, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has a provision to generate Rs 6 lakh crore worth of infrastructure in sectors like railways, roads and electricity in four years. The Modi government’s disinvestment policy has a vision to make India self-sufficient, so that assets that have not been used for decades will now be put to good use and both productivity and profitability will be possible in their respective fields.

Panchayat election results: Government of 6 districts will decide tomorrow, 199 Zilla Parishad and 1537 Panchayat Samiti members will be decided

Dr. Poonia said that the land will not be dematerialized under the NMP, only the Brownfield properties will be dematerialized, the ownership of the earned property will remain with the government, it is mandatory to return it to the government after the stipulated time. The central government is placing special emphasis on building strong infrastructure for public development planning.

In addition to increasing revenue from property revenues, the Modi government is working hard on the maintenance and expansion of their infrastructure. Dr. Punia said the NMP is also important for state governments, which provides an opportunity to track greenfield infrastructure faster, including the recycling of state-owned property.



Jaipur Jaipur’s Avni Lekhara made history at the Tokyo Paralympics, congratulations to the Prime Minister-Chief Minister, MP-Minister

NMP will be a milestone

The NMP is a historic step by the Modi government to strengthen India’s infrastructure, and will be a milestone in making Indian infrastructure world-class by involving private participation while maintaining government control.

Dr. Poonia said the central government’s guidelines under the NMP are clear but the Congress is misleading the people. , Which will protect the interests of the people as well as strengthen the economic interests of the country and increase employment, operate and maintain a private partner, the property will be returned to the government at the end of the period.

Bhanwari murder case: All except Indra Vishnoi get bail, main accused

Rajiv Shukla peeks into the Gribbon

Dr. Punia said Rajiv Shukla had slammed the UPA for tarnishing the country’s image by committing several scams like Commonwealth Coal, 2G, 3G, Adarsh ​​Society, Augusta Westland, National Herald, Farmers’ Land. And worked to stop India’s credibility, prosperity and development. Under Modi’s rule, Red Fort will not be sold, Amer Fort will not be sold, or Congress will not be sold like the country. .

He said that the total length of highways built across the country in the last 7 years under the Modi government is one and a half times the total length of highways built in the last 70 years. It is clear that the country is progressing as the Modi government is dedicated to the cause of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka’. Development and everyone believes, Congress is completely satisfied. Is restless and restless, so confuses the masses, in which she will never succeed.



The Gehlot government cut off power

Dr. Poonia said that in two and a half years, the anti-Gehlot democratic government has demolished the entire state.

He said that leaders from outside the Congress should tell Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that he himself has completely failed to protect the sisters and daughters of the state, protect their dignity, as well as the election promises made to the farmers and the youth.

14 districts are suffering from drought but Gehlot is not paying attention

Dr. Punia said that about 14 districts of Rajasthan are suffering from drought, where crops have been completely destroyed. Making repeated allegations, which has become their habit, about which people across the state are well aware.