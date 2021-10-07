Rajasthan News: Rajasthan Consumer State Commission imposes fine on Fortuner: If car airbag is not opened, the company is asked to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25,000 separately

Jaipur, Ramswarup Lamore



The Rajasthan State Consumer Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Toyota while hearing a petition filed by a Delhi-based complainant. In addition, Rs 25,000 has been ordered to be set aside for complaint expenses. The fine is levied if the company’s Fortuner SUV crashes and its airbag does not open. Judicial member of the State Consumer Commission S. Jain and member Ramphool Gurjar announced the results on Wednesday.

The family was on their way to Bikaner from Jaipur when a road accident took place in 2018

Member Ramphool Gurjar said that the complainant Upendra Naval, a resident of Delhi, had bought a Fortuner vehicle in 2012. On January 1, 2018, he was on his way to Bikaner from Jaipur with his family. Meanwhile, a car accident took place near Seeker. The car’s airbags were not opened during the crash, injuring the driver and his family. Subsequently, Upendra lodged a complaint with the State Consumer Commission in October 2018.

The commission considered not opening the airbag to be serious and found the defect to be standard. The company was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh as compensation. In addition, it was ordered to pay Rs 25,000 of the complaint expenses to the victim Upendra within a month. If the company does not pay this amount within a month, the loss will be recovered at an interest rate of 9 per cent.