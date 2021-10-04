Rajasthan News: Rajasthan K Jalore, I will cross the BJP legislature again, but I will not cross the toll plaza.

Highlights Shankar Toll Bear Exhibition Case

A case has been registered against 11 persons including Ahor MLA

The BJP’s protest against bad toll roads continues for the fourth day

The weather warmed up once in the afternoon

Dilip Dudi, Jalore

The case heated up on Monday afternoon during a dam demonstration on Sankarana toll. The crowd got angry. A case has been registered against Ahor MLA Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit and 11 others for damaging government property on behalf of Babul, the manager of the toll operator company. After this, MP Devji M Patel, who reached the protest site in the evening, warned the district officials that if they did not cooperate with him in improving the road, they should be ready for the accounts after two years.

Where earlier toll slips were being cut, now potatoes and onions are being cut, MLAs are sitting on the dam, recovery has stopped



The MP said that the BJP government of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had opened state toll highways to help the people, but the Congress government of Ashok Gehlot increased the burden of toll collection again as soon as the government was formed. We don’t oppose it much, but when the toll is being collected, at least the road should be right.

“People are losing their lives due to potholes on these roads and we also feel pain due to the loss of lives,” he said. Patel said that everyone goes this route, they also have to face the problem. We are requesting the government that the condition of this road has been critical for the last two years. Therefore, it should be taken seriously and corrected. He said that the administration here was not cooperating with the BJP in the protest and was not taking the matter seriously before the government. In such a situation these officers should also keep in mind, after two years we will also ask for an account.

Addressing the protest, BJP state vice-president and Raniwada MLA Narayan Singh Deval said it was in the public interest for Ahor MLA Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit to take the initiative on Shankar Toll. We will also close Jaswantpur toll from Tuesday. Because even there the condition of the roads is not good, we are ready to bear all the misery of the common man. Former BJP district president Rabindra Singh Balawat said, “This protest is not only of the Ahor MLA but of the entire people of Jalore district. We will do our best to make the government take this matter seriously so that the common man can get relief from this problem.”