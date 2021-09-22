Trending

Rajasthan News: Rajasthan Ki Live Khabaren :: Gehlot Cabinet meeting today, meeting will be offline after long distance

10 seconds ago
Read here – all the important news related to the state

10.00 AM Offline meeting of the Cabinet today after a long hiatus

After about a month and a half, the Gehlot cabinet and cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday. The great thing is that after a long time this meeting will be offline instead of virtual. More than a dozen issues will be discussed at the meeting, which will begin at 4pm, under the chairmanship of CM Gehlot.



The bus overturned on Sirohi National Highway at 9.00 am

A burger scorpion was spotted in Jaipur at 8.00 am
A shocking case has come to light in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. It has been revealed that a scorpion came out in the burger of the famous food chain restaurant at Gaurav Tower in Malviya Nagar. When a young man who went to a restaurant to eat a burger ate it, it was revealed that there was a scorpion in it. After the incident, the police reached the spot and registered a case.

