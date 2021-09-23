Rajasthan News: Rajasthan News Live: Preparations for the REIT exam are complete, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting today

At 10.30 am, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting today

There should not be any interference in the reit examination. Also, the exam can be completed easily. With this in mind, a well-planned arrangement has been made. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself will hold a review meeting on preparations today. Ensuring that there are no irregularities in the examination.

10.00 am: Rajasthan Government is on alert mode for re-examination

The state government is on alert mode for the biggest competitive exams taking place in the state. In the REET exam to be held on September 26, a number of important preparations have been completed since the arrangement of arrival of candidates at the examination centers and ease of transportation.

9.00 am: Special trains for REET candidates

The REET exam is on September 26 in Rajasthan. 16 lakh applications were received for 31 thousand teacher posts. About 26 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam in two shifts. In such a situation the students reached the examination center very comfortably. Therefore, considering their convenience, the railways have also taken special steps. In Rajasthan, the Railways will run a special train from September 25 to September 27, which is a great relief to the candidates.