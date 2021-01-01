Trending

Rajasthan News: Rajasthan’s Asind MLA Jabbar Singh Sankhala opened a game against BJP office bearers Morcha: Rajasthan’s Asind MLA Jabbar Singh Sankhala made a statement against BJP office bearers

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rajasthan News: Rajasthan’s Asind MLA Jabbar Singh Sankhala opened a game against BJP office bearers Morcha: Rajasthan’s Asind MLA Jabbar Singh Sankhala made a statement against BJP office bearers
Written by admin
Rajasthan News: Rajasthan’s Asind MLA Jabbar Singh Sankhala opened a game against BJP office bearers Morcha: Rajasthan’s Asind MLA Jabbar Singh Sankhala made a statement against BJP office bearers

Rajasthan News: Rajasthan’s Asind MLA Jabbar Singh Sankhala opened a game against BJP office bearers Morcha: Rajasthan’s Asind MLA Jabbar Singh Sankhala made a statement against BJP office bearers

Rajasthan News: In Bhilwara, BJP MLA Jabbar Singh Sankhala has accused the district and state organization of negligence while opening the front. Allegations against state president Satish Punia and union general secretary Chandrasekhar have sparked internal strife within the party.

#Rajasthan #News #Rajasthans #Asind #MLA #Jabbar #Singh #Sankhala #opened #game #BJP #office #bearers #Morcha #Rajasthans #Asind #MLA #Jabbar #Singh #Sankhala #statement #BJP #office #bearers

READ Also  Prashant Bhushan called CM Yogi statement on electricity bill a miracle SP leader IP Singh also taunted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment