Rajasthan News: Rajasthan’s Dholpur Me Election Ranjish Me Firing

Dholpur. The firing took place on Thursday in Sone Ka Gurja village in Bari Sadar police station area due to old enmity. A young man on one side was killed in the shootout. At the same time, 8 people were injured. All the injured have been admitted to Bari Hospital with the help of villagers.

Yogendra Rajawat, in-charge of the police station, said that there was animosity between Banwari and Deshraj Paksha, residents of Sone Ka Gurja village, over the election of Sarpanch. This hostility led to tensions on both sides on Thursday morning. After the morning quarrel, the people on the Banwari side challenged the Deshraj side. The shootings took place in the afternoon due to election hostility on both sides. A 28-year-old son of Omvir, Ram Sahai, a young member of the Deshraj Party, was killed in the firing. Eight people were injured in the firing due to bullets and shovels.

Among the injured admitted to Buddy Hospital are Ramsahay, Ramveer, Ramavatar, Suresh, Ramkishan, Ramkesh and dozens of people from Punjab, residents of Sone Ka Gurja. The critically injured have been shifted to District Hospital, Dholpur for treatment.

Regarding this matter, the station in-charge said that Banwari Gurjar had stood in the Sarpanch election. Opposing this, the Deshraj Party opposed him. This led to a long period of tension on both sides. This was a challenge for both sides in the village in the morning. Upon receiving the information that the youth was killed in the firing, Bari Sadar Police Thane reached the spot. People from the accused Banwari side fled the scene before the police arrived. The station in-charge said raids were being carried out in rough areas to nab the accused.