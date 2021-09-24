Rajasthan News: Reit Mei Internet Band: Net ban in most districts of Rajasthan on Sunday, find out which districts have ordered

In the state, a well-planned arrangement is being made to ensure that the Teacher Eligibility Test (REET), which is held on Sunday, is not copied. Where on Saturday, a gang of people blabbering on to pass exams was constantly exposed. At the same time, mobile internet has been announced in most of the districts. According to the information received, the internet will be off in Sikar, Dausa, Alwar and Jhunjhunu in Jaipur division from 8 am to 5.30 pm. At the same time, information has been received about the internet being shut down in rural Jaipur. Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Yadav has issued orders in this regard. However, orders have not yet been issued to shut down the internet in Jaipur.

The internet will also be off in these districts

Similarly, information has been received at Bikaner Churu, Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar, Banswara, Ajmer, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar and Karauli. At the same time, the internet will be off in all areas except Rashmi Bhopal Sagar and Rawatbhata in Chittorgarh. It is noteworthy that more than 16 lakh candidates will appear for the exam on September 26. The government-administration is on high alert to ensure that no trouble arises in such a situation.

Free bus to the examination center

We will tell you that millions of candidates are taking part in this exam. So it has been mass-produced by the government. The state government is providing free bus service to the students appearing for the REET exam. Under this, it will be possible for the candidates appearing for the examination to travel from one district to another in Rajasthan. In addition, special trains have been arranged by the Railways for REET candidates.