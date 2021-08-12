Rajasthan News: Sharab Bandi K Sawal Prati Gehlot Govt. Answer: Gehlot Govt.

Highlights There will be no alcohol ban in Rajasthan, you will earn by drinking good alcohol

The government answered the question of the BJP MLA

A question was asked in the assembly on behalf of Madan Dilawar

Jaipur

There will be no alcohol ban in Rajasthan. The Ashok Gehlot government has categorically refused to ban alcohol in the state. The government says the government coffers are full of alcohol. The aim of the government is to generate revenue by providing good quality liquor to the people. According to sources, the Rajasthan government has set a target of earning Rs 13,000 crore from alcohol this year. We will tell you that in the question asked in the Legislative Assembly, the government has answered about not banning alcohol. In fact, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had questioned the government on the ban. The government has since responded in this regard. The government says it is better to provide good alcohol to the public than to ban alcohol.

Madan Dilawar had said in a written question that the government should take steps to ban alcohol

It may be recalled that in Rajasthan, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had asked the Rajasthan government in writing whether a ban on alcohol in the state was appropriate and mandatory. The BJP MLA has said that the number of accidents due to alcohol is on the rise in the state. For this reason, the government should work for a ban on alcohol in the state. Dillawar said the government should consider banning alcohol with the people of the state in mind.

The state has already demanded a ban on alcohol

It is to be noted that a ban on alcohol has been demanded in Rajasthan many times before. Gurusharan Chhabra, an MLA in the BJP government, had also launched a major campaign against alcohol ban. At the same time, he lost his life while fasting for alcohol. Gurusharan’s demise caused a lot of commotion in the state. At the same time, Gurusharan’s family is still adamant on the demand for a ban on alcohol. Similarly, when Jagannath Pahadia was the Chief Minister, alcohol was banned in the state, but after a few months, the model failed and the government had to reverse the decision. With the issue of alcohol ban once again raised in Rajasthan, the situation is likely to flare up again in the coming days. If the experts are to be believed, Dilawar will now besiege the government at home over the issue. Let us know that the rainy season convention is from 9th September.