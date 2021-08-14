Rajasthan News: Truck full of lpg gas cylinders across Jaipur-Ajmer highway plta visphot Se Traffic jam: 5 km long traffic jam on Jaipur-Ajmer highway today.

New crises in Kota, giant dangerous crocodiles are coming out after the rains have stopped

Ajmer / JaipurA truck loaded with LPG gas cylinders caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan on Saturday night. As soon as the fire broke out, the whole cylinder exploded, shaking the whole area. Suddenly, one cylinder after another exploded. This caused chaos on the highway. The highway was jammed after the accident near Dantari village in Dudu police station area. Queues of vehicles were seen jammed for more than 5 km. The cycle of cylinder explosions and explosions continued until the news was written. A police team has reached the spot and preparations are underway to divert the vehicles.



In fact, a trailer filled with LPG gas cylinders passing through the highway suddenly caught fire. The sound of the explosion could be heard for several kilometers. The cylinders kept exploding one by one. Police then stopped vehicles on both sides of the highway. This caused traffic jams for several kilometers.

Bandesindri police officer Manju Muleva said a trailer filled with LPG gas cylinders caught fire on the highway in Dantri village near Dudu police station. This caused the cylinders in the trailer to explode one after another. Whose explosion could be heard far away. Police arrived at the scene and stopped traffic on the highway. There have been queues of vehicles for several kilometers. No casualties have been reported so far.