Rajasthan News: Unique theft case in Bhilwara

The thieves in the temple took only silver and cash, realizing that the high caste ornaments were counterfeit.

Theft of lakhs in the Jain temple in this market

Bhilwara. The temple of Digambar Jain community in this market was changed last night to the headquarters of Kotdi sub-division in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The theft involved both the thief and the police. It so happened that the thieves left the gold ornaments offered to God as fake gold, so when the thieves were stealing from the temple and their accomplices were keeping an eye, the police sitting in the police jeep were also on patrol at night. Police could not identify the thieves and went ahead.

He was attacked by six thieves

According to information received, not one or two but six thieves had raided the Jain temple. They had come to steal in the van and on the bike. They smashed 29 umbrellas of 6 kg silver worth Rs 400,000 and cash donation boxes worth Rs 2 to 3 lakh from the temple. But in this theft, the thieves accidentally stole the gold ornaments offered to God and left the urn as counterfeit gold and left it there. The biggest thing is that at the time when the thief was stealing from the temple, the police were also patrolling in a jeep outside the temple in the market at night. Seeing the police jeep, some of the thieves hid and some fell to the ground. Not only that, the police jeep came back after walking a short distance from the temple, but this time the theft of these police personnel inside the temple and a deposit pay attention to them. Colleagues did not notice.

Police appeared on CCTV

A police constable and a police station jeep are clearly seen in the CCTV footage of the temple being robbed. Due to the ongoing festival of Digambar Jain community, gold ornaments were placed on the idols in the temple. In addition, silver umbrellas were hung over the festival, which has angered the Jain community over the theft of the temple. In Kotdi today, people from the Jain community have closed their shops.

Anger in Jain society

Kotdi Digambar Jain Samaj president Dinesh Kumar Sethi said the incident took place around 1 p.m. He said that apart from Kotdi, several nearby Jain temples were being targeted by thieves and police were unable to catch the thieves. “We demand the administration to catch the thieves immediately,” Sethi said. Otherwise Kotdi city will be closed indefinitely. Sethi also said that the thieves left the gold ornaments offered to the deity in the temple as counterfeit, valued at more than Rs 10 lakh. Harish Sankhala, SHO of Kotdi, said the search for the thieves was on the basis of CCTV footage.