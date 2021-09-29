rajasthan news: UPSC clear Karne Wale Jhunjhunu ke doctor Deepak Kumar ki kahani

Highlights Jhunjhunu doctor from Rajasthan became IAS

Passed UPA exam to fulfill father’s dream

Satyakumar, a resident of Baragaon in Jhunjhunu, retired from the army, son Deepak Kumar became IAS

Jhunjhunu, Zahida Khan

Children should do well by reading and writing. Every father has this big dream. When this dream comes true, there is greater joy for the father. Something similar happened to Satyakumar, a retired army officer, and residents of Baragaon, Jhunjhunu. When Satyakumar was in the army, he thought that his children should study and become doctors and engineers. So out of three children, two became doctors and one became an engineer.

When the father was in the army, the children wanted to become doctors and engineers.

In fact, when Satyakumar, the former sarpanch of Jhunjhunu’s Baragaon and retired from the army, was in the army, he thought doctors or engineers were everything. He told the children that you want to be a doctor or an engineer. But when he retired from the army and became sarpanch, he realized the usefulness. It occurred to him that his son became an IAS after passing UPSC. So his son Deepak Kumar fulfilled his dream in this UPSC exam. Satyakumar’s son Deepak Kumar is ranked 694th in UPSC. At the same time, Dr. Deepak is currently working as a medical officer in a government hospital in Sarai. Dr. Deepak fulfilled his father’s dream of becoming the first doctor. Then now pass UPSC.

Satyakumar’s second son is also preparing for UPSC

According to the information received, after clearing Dr. Deepak Kumar’s UPSC, now Satyakumar’s second son is also involved in the preparation of UPSC. Deepak’s father Satyakumar said he was proud that the boy had fulfilled his wish for the second time. When he was in the army, he asked his children to become engineers and doctors. The three boys obtained the degree one by one day and night and hung them on the wall of the house. Satyakumar’s eldest son Bharat Kumar is an engineer. The second son Dr. Deepak and the third son Dr. Manoj are both MBBS doctors.

Accused of sending army camp intelligence to Pakistan was preparing for police recruitment, Rajasthan intelligence arrested

The boy did not give up, he got a place in the fourth attempt

Former Sarpanch Satyakumar said that when the people of the village made him Sarpanch. So every day he had to meet RAS and IAS officers. That’s when he encouraged his children to join the civil service. The youngest son Dr. Manoj said yes and with him the elder brother Dr. Deepak also got involved in the preparation of UPSC. After reaching three interviews, Dr. Deepak did not give up due to failure. This time passed the exam in the fourth attempt.

Rajasthan News: Criminals in Jhunjhunu, thugs set up fourth ATM in 20 days

Dr. Deepak says he never thought

Dr Deepak Kumar said he never considered civil services after MBBS. The younger brother was very inspired by his father’s advice. In addition, he also supported the study, which has made him successful. He said that if given a chance, he would work for the social security of the citizens. It will work to improve the living standards of lower class people on the lines of Europe and the USA. Dr. Deepak Kumar, 29, did his schooling at Chahal Solan Military School. He then passed the PMT exam.