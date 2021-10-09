Rajasthan News: Why Vasundhara Raje’s daughter-in-law Niharika came to Pandora Papers Name: Now Vasundhara Raje’s relationship with Pandora Papers, Soon Niharika’s firm found in Belize Tax Haven

A shocking fact about Rajasthan has also come to light after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) recently revealed the names of 300 Indians through Pandora Papers. In the latest case, a family member of senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also been named in the Pandora Papers list. According to media reports, Raje’s daughter-in-law, Niharika Raje, wife of MP Dushyant Singh, also has secret information about her business activities. His name is in the Pandora Papers. He is the “beneficiary owner” of a company in Belize, said to be a tax haven in Central America.

All shares linked to Niharika Raje’s address

According to records from Panamanian law firm Alcoagal, Niharika Raje is making a profit from a company called Octavia Limited. On November 12, 2010, Render Overseas SA, a Panama-based company, stated that the American had no interest in Octalia Ltd., located in 60 Market Square in Belize. The company had said that all the shares belonged to Niharika Raje’s address. Render Overseas SA had said that near the flyover of Bhikaji Kama Place in Delhi, Lekh Vihar is located and its beneficial owner is Niharika Raje. According to the Lok Sabha website, the address belongs to the late Vijay Raje Scindia, who was the mother of Vasundhara Raje.

Dushyant Singh did not mention the Octavia limit

According to media reports, where it has come to light through Pandora Papers that Vasundhara Raje’s son Dushyant Singh’s wife Niharika belongs to a company called Octelia Limited. At the same time, it is surprising that Dushyatan Singh did not mention this in his statement in the Lok Sabha elections. It is pertinent to note that during the 2019, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dushyant Singh had disclosed his assets along with his wife, but there was no mention of Octavia Limited anywhere.

What is Pandora Paper?

It is worth noting that the Pandora Papers is a list released after an investigation by a group of journalists, which includes the names of people who have been named to save taxes or avoid legal fraud. Where laws help in this work. It is not wrong under local law but Indian law does not allow it. This is considered immoral. The list also includes the names of many veterans from around the world.