Rajasthan Patwari Result: RSMSSB Patwari Result 2021: Rajasthan Patwari Exam Result Announced, Total 5610 Vacancies, Direct Link Here

Highlights Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Test Results Announced

A total of 5610 vacancies will be filled.

More than 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

RSMSSB Patwari Nikal 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of Patwari Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for the October 2021 Recruitment Examination can view their results (RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Result 2021) by visiting the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates may have some difficulty in checking the results, as the website has been down for some time due to the large number of candidates visiting the site at the same time. So candidates wait a while and try again.



Patwari Recruitment Examination was conducted by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on 23rd and 24th October 2021 in two shifts. The first shift was from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. About 15 lakh 62 thousand candidates had registered for this examination and about 10 lakh 41 thousand candidates had appeared for the examination.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Bumper Recruitment, Graduate, Diploma and ITI in DRDO

How to check Rajasthan Patwari result 2021: Here is how to check the result

Step 1: First visit the official website of the Board (RSMSSB) rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Patwari Direct Recruitment – 2021’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the results link here.

Step 4: The PDF ‘RSMSSB Patwari Result 2021’ will open on the screen.

Step 5: Find your roll number in this list and keep a printout of the PDF with you for future reference.

The answer sheet of Patwari recruitment examination was published on 22nd November

Board (RSMSSB) Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam Answer Key (RSMSSB Patwari Answer Key) was published on 22 November 2021 on their official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates were given an opportunity to submit objections (if any) till November 26. The result has been declared after evaluation of the objections received.

Bank Jobs: Job Opportunities in Bank, Bank of Baroda has created a total of 198 vacancies, apply soon

Rajasthan Patwari Vacancy Details: Total 5610 Vacancies

The Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) had left 5378 vacancies in Patwari, which was later increased to 5610. The recruitment process started on 15th July, 2021. According to official figures, a total of 15,62,995 candidates had registered for the exam.

Direct link to Rajasthan Patwari result