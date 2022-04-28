Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022: Admit Card Coming Soon, You Can Download It Like This – Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Will Be Released Soon

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card will be issued soon for the written examination for the recruitment of Constable posts in Rajasthan Police. More than 18 lakh candidates will appear in the Constable Recruitment Examination (Rajasthan Police Constable Examination 2022). A total of 4,438 constable posts will be filled. About 400 candidates have applied for the post. Constable written test will be conducted from 13th May to 16th May 2022.Written examination will be conducted at 470 centers in 32 districts. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each. The paper will be on the OMR sheet. Candidates who pass the written test will be called for PET. 5 times more candidates will be called in PET. The commission has put in place strict security measures to prevent fraud in the exams. CCTV and jammer will be used during the test. Also, you will need to bring a photo with you in the admission card and you will be allowed to sit in the examination hall only after it is matched.

Rajasthan Police Constable will be able to check the admit card with these steps



Step 1: First go to the official website of police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Step 6: Print your admission card for future reference.

Here is the sample of written test

The Constable Written Examination will have a paper of 150 marks out of 150 questions. You will be given 2 hours to complete this exam. Each question will have 1 mark and for every wrong answer a quarter mark will be deducted.