Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022: Admit Card Coming Soon, You Can Download It Like This – Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Will Be Released Soon

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022
Written examination will be conducted at 470 centers in 32 districts. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each. The paper will be on the OMR sheet. Candidates who pass the written test will be called for PET. 5 times more candidates will be called in PET. The commission has put in place strict security measures to prevent fraud in the exams. CCTV and jammer will be used during the test. Also, you will need to bring a photo with you in the admission card and you will be allowed to sit in the examination hall only after it is matched.
Rajasthan Police Constable will be able to check the admit card with these steps
Step 1: First go to the official website of police.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.
Step 3: Now submit the requested information.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
Step 6: Print your admission card for future reference.
Here is the sample of written test
The Constable Written Examination will have a paper of 150 marks out of 150 questions. You will be given 2 hours to complete this exam. Each question will have 1 mark and for every wrong answer a quarter mark will be deducted.
