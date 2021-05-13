Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2019 OUT for 5000 Posts, Download Set Wise Keys @police.rajasthan.gov.in





Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2019: Rajasthan Police Division has revealed the reply keys for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment. All those that appeared within the Rajasthan Police Constable Examination 2019-21 can now obtain the set smart keys by means of the official web site of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

This drive is being performed to recruit greater than 5000 vacancies of constable. In line with experiences, round 17.5 candidates had utilized for this examination out of which 12 lakh candidates appeared for this recruitment examination for the put up of Constable GD. Candidates who enrolled and appeared for this recruitment examination can even examine the reply keys immediately by clicking on the offered hyperlink given under.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Examination was performed for a complete of 86 items. For which, the outcomes of 83 items together with Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar have been launched on 13 March 2021.

Download Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Examination Answer key?

Go to the official web site of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on on Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Examination Answer key flashing on the homepage. A PDF will probably be opened. Examine Set smart Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Examination Answer key and reserve it for future reference.

Rajasthan Police PET/PST Admit Card Particulars

All those that have efficiently certified within the written examination of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 are being knowledgeable unit smart for Bodily Effectivity Take a look at (PET) and Bodily Measurement Take a look at (PST).

For the put up of Constable (GD) and Constable Driver, the male candidates should run 5 km in 25 minutes whereas ladies candidates should run 5 km in 35 minutes. Candidates will probably be given just one likelihood for PET.

A complete of 5438 vacancies will probably be recruited by means of this drive out of which 3452 vacancies are for constable GD Normal Space, 1633 Emptiness of TSP Space. The constable driver has 347 vacancies within the basic sector and 12 vacancies within the TSP sector.