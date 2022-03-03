Education

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Exam Date Total 4438 Vacancies, Check here

22 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Exam Date Total 4438 Vacancies, Check here
Written by admin
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Exam Date Total 4438 Vacancies, Check here

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Exam Date Total 4438 Vacancies, Check here

Rajasthan Police Department has announced the dates for the Constable Recruitment 2021 examination. Candidates who had applied for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 will soon be able to download their tickets by visiting the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Recruitment Examination will be held from 13th to 16th May 2022 for 4438 vacancies.

When will the exam be held?
The date of Rajasthan Police Constable Examination 2022 was announced by issuing a notification from the Rajasthan Office of the Director General of Police, Jaipur. The notification issued states that all the applicants for Constable Recruitment 2021 are informed that Rajasthan Police Constable, Rajasthan Armed Constable and Home Defense Constable Recruitment 2021 written examination will be conducted on 13, 14, 15 and 16 May 2022 in two shifts (morning and evening). . )

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam Admission Card
Admission tickets for Constable Written Recruitment Examination will be issued online only and admission tickets will not be sent to any candidate by post or any other means. However, the issuance of tickets will also be informed on the registered email ID and mobile number of the candidates. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for details and updates.

Date of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2022 Notice

Exam sample
Recruitment test will be 2 hours in offline mode. Paper-1 will have a total of 150 questions, a total of 150 marks paper. These include logic, 60 questions computer, 35 questions general knowledge, general science, social sciences and current affairs, 10 questions crimes against women and children and related legal provisions and history, culture, geography, arts and economic status. Of Rajasthan. There will be 45 questions. Candidates who qualify for the written test will have to appear for the Physical Performance Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST).

READ Also  JAC 10th Class Result 2021 declare Check From Here

Vacancy details
The recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 4438 vacancies for constables in various departments of Rajasthan Police. These include Constable General Duty – 4161 posts, Constable Telecom – 154 posts, Constable Driver – 100 posts and Constable Band – 23 posts.

IAS and PCS: What is the difference between IAS and PCS? , NBT Life

#Rajasthan #Police #Constable #Recruitment #Exam #Date #Total #Vacancies #Check

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  ssc cgl tier 2 exam duration: ssc cgl tier 2 exam pattern and syllabus 2022

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment