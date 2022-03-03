Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Exam Date Total 4438 Vacancies, Check here

Rajasthan Police Department has announced the dates for the Constable Recruitment 2021 examination. Candidates who had applied for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 will soon be able to download their tickets by visiting the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Police Recruitment Examination will be held from 13th to 16th May 2022 for 4438 vacancies.

When will the exam be held?

The date of Rajasthan Police Constable Examination 2022 was announced by issuing a notification from the Rajasthan Office of the Director General of Police, Jaipur. The notification issued states that all the applicants for Constable Recruitment 2021 are informed that Rajasthan Police Constable, Rajasthan Armed Constable and Home Defense Constable Recruitment 2021 written examination will be conducted on 13, 14, 15 and 16 May 2022 in two shifts (morning and evening). . )

Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam Admission Card

Admission tickets for Constable Written Recruitment Examination will be issued online only and admission tickets will not be sent to any candidate by post or any other means. However, the issuance of tickets will also be informed on the registered email ID and mobile number of the candidates. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for details and updates.

Exam sample

Recruitment test will be 2 hours in offline mode. Paper-1 will have a total of 150 questions, a total of 150 marks paper. These include logic, 60 questions computer, 35 questions general knowledge, general science, social sciences and current affairs, 10 questions crimes against women and children and related legal provisions and history, culture, geography, arts and economic status. Of Rajasthan. There will be 45 questions. Candidates who qualify for the written test will have to appear for the Physical Performance Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST).

Vacancy details

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 4438 vacancies for constables in various departments of Rajasthan Police. These include Constable General Duty – 4161 posts, Constable Telecom – 154 posts, Constable Driver – 100 posts and Constable Band – 23 posts.