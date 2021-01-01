Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Rules change of Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment, now these candidates will not be able to apply

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Some changes have been made in the eligibility of Police Constable Recruitment Exam in Rajasthan. Those who want to join the recruitment in Rajasthan Police must read the new eligibility rules, so that they do not face any problem at the time of application. Now the minimum qualification for the post of constable in district police will be 12th pass and for the post of constable in RAC and MBC battalion the minimum qualification will be 10th pass. Whereas in the previous constable recruitment, the qualification of 10th pass for constable in district police and 8th pass for RAC/MBC was kept. Now 8th pass candidates will not be able to apply.

Rajasthan Police has given this information by tweeting. The tweet reads, ‘As per the order of Director General of Police ML Lather, appropriate changes have been made in the rules of constable recruitment process. Information about the new rules will be helpful for the candidates who want to serve in Rajasthan Police. Rajasthan Police has also issued a notice saying that the degree or diploma holders in cyber crime, security management, law, criminology subjects and NCC, home guards will be given bonus marks.

Along with the eligibility, the application fee has also been increased. Now the general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Earlier the application fee was Rs 400. It has been increased by Rs 100. Whereas reserved category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Earlier it was Rs 350. It has been increased by Rs 50.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card of Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Competition exam to be held on 13th, 14th and 15th September. If you are appearing in the exam, you can download Rajasthan Police SI Admit Card online from the website of RPSC. The RPSC SI exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. You can check exam date, time and center details on your Rajasthan SI Admit Card 2021.

