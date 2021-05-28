Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 OUT @police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Constable 2019 Revised Result Here





Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021: Rajasthan Police has just lately launched the ultimate results of constable posts on its web site. All these candidates who appeared within the Rajasthan Police Constable 2021 Examination for 5000 vacancies can obtain the consequence by means of the official web site of Rajasthan Police. i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board had carried out the Bodily Effectivity/Analysis Take a look at (PET/PST) from 07 April 2021 to 12 April 2021 at Rajasthan Police Academy, Panipech Nehru for the candidates who certified within the written examination. The listing of chosen candidates was launched on 20 April 2021.

As per the discover, the board had declared Gender smart and class smart consequence underneath the sports activities quota on 20 April 2021. In compliance with the directions given by the Police Headquarters Rajasthan, Jaipur, class-wise and gender-wise posts have been reserved for the candidates chosen within the sports activities quota.The listing of chosen candidates within the sports activities quota was acquired by Police Headquarters Rajasthan, Jaipur towards commercial no. 720 dated 07.05.2021.

Now, the board has lastly uploaded the listing of chosen candidates from the earlier desire lists. Candidates can now obtain the consequence by following the straightforward steps given beneath.

The listing of chosen candidates within the sports activities quota has additionally been uploaded to the official web site. The results of all of the candidates lastly chosen within the recruitment 12 months 2019 will be downloaded by means of the official web site of Rajasthan Police.

All these candidates who haven’t gone by means of authentic doc verification and well being take a look at will quickly obtain an intimation relating to this individually. The board has now uploaded the listing of the chosen candidates whose well being examination and verification of the unique paperwork have been submitted.

obtain Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021?

Go to the official web site of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on on Constable Recruitment 2019 – Revise Result of Police Commissionrate Jaipur flashing on the homepage. It should redirect you to a brand new web page. A PDF will likely be opened. Learn all directions and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Hyperlink to Obtain Rajasthan Police Constable Revised Result 2019-21

Official Web site