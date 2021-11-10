Rajasthan Police Jobs: Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment starts in 2021 for more than 4500 vacancies.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Online application for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 has started from today (November 10, 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Police Department at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is 03 December 2021.



There is a huge opportunity for candidates preparing for police recruitment of constable jobs in Rajasthan. More than 4500 posts have been recruited for Rajasthan Police Constable Jobs (Rajasthan Government Jobs). Below is a direct link to the required information and notification about recruitment.

View vacancy information here (Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy 2021 Details)

Constable General Duty – 4291 posts (3574 for non-TSP and 717 posts for TSP)

Constable Telecom – 154 (Non TSP – 154) Posts

Constable Driver – 120 posts (Non TSP – 55 posts and TSP – 65 posts)

Constable Band – 23 posts (TSP)

Total number of vacancies – 4588 posts

Educational Qualification

Constable General Duty – Intermediate (Class 12V) pass from any recognized board.

Constable Telecom – 12th pass with Physics, Mathematics or Computer subjects.

Constable Driver – 12th pass with at least 1 year old light or heavy motor vehicle driving line.

Constable Band – Must have passed high school (10th class) from any recognized board.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Eligible male candidates to apply for the post of Constable should have been born between 01 January 2004 to 02 January 1998. The woman must have been born after 02 January 1993. So, for the post of Constable Driver, men should have been born between 01 January 2004 to 02 January 1995 and women should have been born after 02 January 1990. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Application fee

General and Creamy Layer OBC category candidates will get Rs. 500 and OBC Non-Creamy Layer / EWS / SC / ST Rajasthan candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.400.

Selection process

Selection for the post of Constable will be based on written test, Physical Performance Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST). Full details can be seen on the notification link given below.

Pay scale

Candidates who will be appointed as constables after fulfilling all the qualifications and criteria will be paid Rs. 14600 per month during the training. So after completion of the training, monthly salary and allowances will be available as per 7th pay commission.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website

Link to apply online