Rajasthan Police Recruitment: These vacant posts will be filled by Rajasthan Police recruitment, these candidates will be able to apply

Rajasthan Police Recruitment: There is good news for the candidates who are looking for job in Police under Rajasthan state. Rajasthan government is going to fill 8438 vacant posts of state constable. According to media reports, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has recently approved the recruitment of 8438 constable posts in Rajasthan Police. These appointments will be made over the next two years. 4438 posts will be filled in the year 2021-22 and 4000 in the year 2022-23. Candidates who want to apply for these posts can check the latest updates on the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

At present, the recruitment of 5438 posts of constable in the Police Department is under process. Apart from this, appointment has also been approved for 438 other posts of Challani Guard. Candidates willing to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment must be 10th class pass from recognized board. Candidates age should be between 18 to 23 years.

Constable (General): Candidate should have passed 10th class from a recognized board.

Constable (RAC/MBC): Candidate should have passed 08th class from a recognized board.

Constable Driver: Candidate should be 10th class pass from a recognized board and must have valid Driving License (LMV/HMV).

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, physical standard test, physical efficiency test, medical test, document verification and file merit list. There will be 60 questions of 30 marks from Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers. 35 questions of 17.5 marks will be asked from General Knowledge and Science & Technology and Current Affairs. 10 questions of 5 marks will be asked from Crime Against Women and Children Legal Provisions/Rules. Apart from this, 45 questions of 22.5 marks will be asked from Rajasthan General Knowledge. The total paper will be of 2 hours. Each question will be of 0.5 marks. There will also be negative marking in the paper.

