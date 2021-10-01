Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed: Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021: How to register for Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed counseling, how much is the fee – Rajasthan pre d.el.ed 2021 Counseling starts from default. com, check eligibility and fees

Highlights Rajasthan East D.El.Ed Counseling Registration started.

Fees until 5 October and selection feelings until 6 October.

Rajasthan East D.El.Ed exam was held on 31st August.

Rajasthan East D.El.Ed 2021 Counseling: Department of Primary Education, Government of Rajasthan, Bikaner has started the counseling process of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021 (Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2021). Candidates who have passed the pre-D.El.Ed exam held on 31st August can now register for counseling. To register for counseling, one has to visit the official website of Rajasthan Pre DElEd at predeled.com.



According to the notification issued on the official website of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed, candidates can register online by visiting the website from September 30, 2021. The last date for submission of registration and application fee is 05 October 2021. The direct link to the notification is given below.

Who can register for counseling?

Those who have scored at least 50 per cent marks in the examination (45 per cent for the reserved category candidates) will be made part of the quality link, in which the candidates will be ranked based on their marks. These candidates will have to register for counseling.

Keep these things in mind during counseling

During the counseling session, the candidates have to choose the college in which they want to be admitted. Based on selection and quality, the college will be allocated and then the documentation will be verified. Candidates have to pay a fee to book a seat, otherwise seats will be allotted in the next counseling round.

Rajasthan East D.El.Ed Counseling Schedule

The last date for registration of counseling and submission of fees is 5th October 2021. The fee is Rs 3000, which can be done by debit card, credit card or net banking. The last date to fill the selection is 06 October. Learn how to register online for Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Counseling-

Rajasthan East D.El.Ed 2021 Counseling: Here’s how to register

Step 1: Visit the above mentioned official website of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed.

Step 2: Click on the Register or Login link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the fee.

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents and click submit.

Step 6: You will be registered.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

What is pre-D.El.Ed exam?

Let us know that the East D.El.Ed exam was held on 31st August from 2 pm to 5 pm in various districts across the state. The Department of Primary Education, Rajasthan conducts a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education, D.El.Ed course for admission to the D.El.Ed course.

Rajasthan East D.El.Ed Counseling Information

