Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021: Admit Card for PTET 2021 released at ptetraj2021.com. Download with these steps

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2021: Dungar College, Bikaner Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card has been issued. The candidates who had registered for the exam can now visit the official website ptetraj2021.com Or ptetraj2021.org Or ptetraj2021.net You can download your admit card through

Let us tell you that this exam will be held on 8 September 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on May 16 but was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases. This exam in Rajasthan is for BA B.Ed. / B.Sc. and two-year B.Ed. is conducted for admission to the course. In this exam, 200 objective type questions are asked from the candidates from Mental Ability, General Awareness, Language Proficiency, Teaching Aptitude and Aptitude Test. There are 50 questions from each subject and each question is of three marks. According to media reports, around 5 lakh candidates have applied for the exam this year. All the registered candidates can download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download Rajasthan PTET 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website ptetraj 2021.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here you fill all the required information and click on submit button.

Step 5: Now you can download your admit card and take a print out.

In order to appear in this exam, candidates have to carry ID proof along with the admit card. If there is any mistake in the admit card then the candidate [email protected] can report to the authorities through Apart from this, the candidate helpline number 0151-2528035 and 9672636905 Or 7665369075 can contact on For more details candidates check official website.

