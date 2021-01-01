Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 soon at ptetraj2021.com: know where and how you will be able to check

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test or Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 can be released within a week. The PTET exam was conducted on September 8, 2021 and as per the new update, Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 will be released soon. The candidates waiting for the answer key will check the official site after it is released.ptetraj2021.com But you can see. Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 will be provisional only and candidates appearing for the exam will be allowed to object the same.

After the release of the provisional answer key, a final answer key will also be released on the basis of which the result will be prepared. If any of the objections raised are found valid, they will be included while preparing the final answer key. Rajasthan PTET exam was conducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner. Reports suggest that more than 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam in around 2,000 centers across the state. Keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates of Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021.

Rajasthan PTET exam was conducted for 600 no. The total number of questions asked in the exam was 200. Questions were asked from the candidates from General Awareness, Mental Ability, Teaching Ability and others. Around 6 lakh candidates had applied for Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021.

How to check Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021

To download the candidates answer key, first of all visit ptetraj2021.com.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of PTET Answer Key 2021, click on it. On clicking, a new page will open.

This new page will be a PDF file. This PDF will be PDF itself PTET Answer Key 2021.

Now candidates can check it. If any candidate feels that any question is wrong then he/she can raise his/her objection on it.

