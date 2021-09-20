Rajasthan PTET Result 2021 Rajasthan PTET 2021 to be declared Soon at ptetraj2021.com

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET 2021) Result is likely to be declared soon. The candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check the result through the official website ptetraj2021.com. The PTET exam was conducted on September 8, which was postponed on several occasions following the COVID-19 situations.

A total of 4.5 lakh candidates have applied for the exam hoping to get admission in 4-year BA/BSc B.Ed course or 2-year B.Ed course. According to media reports, Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati told that this result can be released in 2 to 3 days. PTET is preparing to release the BEd four year and two year exam result together. Earlier this result was going to be released on September 19, 2021 but due to technical reasons it could not be declared.

Rajasthan PTET result 2021: How to download result

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET 2021) at ptetraj2021.com.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download PTET result 2021’ on the homepage.

Step 3: After clicking on the link a new page will open in front of the candidates

Step 4: Candidates log in using their registration number

Step 5: Now the PTET result 2021 will be in front of the candidate, candidates download it and take a printout if required.

Online counseling will be conducted after the declaration of result. The allotment of teacher education institutions in the state will be done through online counseling. Rajasthan PTET counseling involves the process like registration, payment of registration fee and seat allotment. The seat allotment will be done after considering the merit of the candidate, category, teaching subject, choice of colleges filled, etc.