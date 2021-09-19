Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: releasing today check how to download result at ptetraj2021.com

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: The result of Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET 2021) can be released today. Dungar College had conducted the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 on September 8, 2021. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode. Those candidates who are waiting to get admission in 4-year BA/BSc BEd course or 2-year BEd course will be able to check their result through the official website of Rajasthan PTET 2021 at ptetraj2021.com. Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati gave information about the release of the result today through social media.

To check the result, candidates have to enter their roll number and date of birth. You will also be able to check the result by entering general details like your name, mother’s name and date of birth. Merit list is also prepared for Rajasthan PTET. This list is prepared for all the qualified candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the entrance test.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: Check with these steps

Step 1: First of all candidates go to the official and website of Rajasthan PTET, ptetraj2021.com.

Step 2: The candidate has to enter the requested information there.

Step 3: After entering the requested information, candidates press the submit button.

Step 4: The result of the candidates will be in front of them. Candidates download it.

Online counseling will be conducted after the declaration of result. The allotment of educational institutions in the state will be done through online counseling only. Rajasthan PTET counseling involves the process like registration, payment of registration fee and seat allotment. The seat allotment will be done after considering the merit of the candidate, faculty, category, teaching subject, colleges filled etc. Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) is conducted for admission to 4-year BA B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed and two-year B.Ed courses in educational institutions of Rajasthan.

