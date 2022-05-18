Rajasthan RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Official information about Rajasthan Board’s 10th, 12th Result – rajasthan rbse 10th 12th Result 2022 date will be announced soon

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Training (RBSE) might announce the outcomes of Class X, XII examinations (RBSE 10th, 12th outcomes 2022) subsequent week. In response to an RBSE official, the dates for saying the outcomes (Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th outcomes 2022) will be announced on Could 23. The official mentioned that the evaluation course of for RBSE Class 12 examination 2022 is nearly over.Rajasthan Board, RBSE Class 10, 12 examination outcomes 2022 will be revealed on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in as soon as announced. College students must get not less than 33% marks in every topic to cross 10th and 12th exams. Greater than 20 lakh college students sat for the 10th and 12th exams of 2022, which ended on April 26.

The 10th and 12th exams had been canceled final yr because of the disaster attributable to the Corona epidemic. College students had been handed on the idea of inside evaluation. 80.63 per cent college students handed the 10th examination, whereas 91.96 per cent college students handed 12th Science, 94.49 per cent Commerce and 90.70 per cent Arts.

This yr RBSE 10th examination was held from thirty first March to twenty sixth April 2022, whereas Class 12th examination was held from twenty fourth March to twenty sixth April 2012. Now the scholars are ready for the outcome.

Rajasthan Board can verify the outcomes of 10th and 12th as 2022



Step 1: Go to the official web site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on on the outcomes hyperlink on the web site.

Step 3: Then now submit your roll quantity.

Step 4: Your outcome will seem on the display screen.

Step 5: Test it now and print it out for future reference.