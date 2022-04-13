Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag told himself as cool as MS Dhoni, said- I have potential to become India’s best finisher capacity of

The Indian team is still looking for their next big finisher ever since MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020. The first name that was considered the next big finisher for India was Hardik Pandya. He was also seen filling that role, but poor form left him out of the team. The names of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja come to mind in the current team, but no one is a strong candidate.

Pant has often been tried at the top of the order, while all-rounder Jadeja already has many roles to play. Overall, India is looking for its next finisher. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals’ young all-rounder Riyan Parag has included himself in this list.

Riyan Parag feels that he can be the next finisher not only for his IPL team but also for Team India. Riyan Parag on ‘Red Bulls Greatness Starts Here’ I don’t want to praise myself too much, but I think I can be the best finisher not only for Rajasthan Royals, but also for the Indian team in the years to come.

He said, ‘I have a complete set of skills. I am not only a batsman, bowler and fielder, but an all-rounder. Yes, that’s right, I still have a lot to work on. I have a lot of work to do in many fields but I firmly believe that I can do it for Rajasthan Royals and also for the country. The video of ‘Red Bull’s Greatness Starts Here’ has been shared by ‘Crictracker’.

Riyan Parag, 20, is also confident about his captaincy skills. they think he Dhoni Like a ‘cool’ captain can be. Parag is the captain of the Assam senior cricket team. The moment of being handed over the captaincy remains very close to Parag’s heart.

Riyan Parag Said, ‘It was very special. I captained the Mushtaq Ali team last and this year also. I always see myself as a captain, even when I am not captaining the team. I always think the same way about my game. So it was a big moment for me to be the official captain of the state team.