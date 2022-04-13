Rajasthan RSMSSB VDO Result 2021 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Government Result for Main Exam, Direct Link Here

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Rajasthan Village Development Officer or VDO. Candidates can view their results (Rajasthan RSMSSB VDO 2021 results) by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Recruitment Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You can see below how to check the results online.A total of 5396 posts will be filled through Rajasthan VDO Recruitment 2021 campaign. Out of which 4557 posts will be for scheduled area and 839 posts will be for scheduled area. Earlier the number of vacancies was 3896, it has been increased later. About 2 lakh candidates have been selected for the main examination (Rajasthan VDO Main Examination 2022). Candidates can check their roll number by visiting the official website or the direct link mentioned below.

How to check RSMSSB VDO Result 2021: Here it is

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the RSMSSB VDO Result 2021 PDF link on the home page.

Step 3: The list of successful candidates in Rajasthan Village Development Officer Preliminary Examination will open on the screen.

Step 4: Find your roll number in this list by typing ctrl + f.

Step 5: Download the PDF and keep the printout with you for future reference.

When will Rajasthan VDO Main Exam be held?

Candidates with roll number in this list will be called for the main examination. Candidates will be informed the date, time and place of the result in time. The main exam is expected to be held in July 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

The exam took place in December

RSMSSB conducted the preliminary examination for the post of Village Development Officer (VDO) on 27 and 28 December 2021. The board announced the answer keys for all sets in February 2022. Online applications were invited for this recruitment from 10 September 2021 to 11 October 2021.

