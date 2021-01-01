Rajasthan schools reopen 2021: Rajasthan: Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will reopen from this date, approved by the government, see guidelines – Rajasthan School College Coaching 2021 guidelines will reopen in Hindi

School, college and coaching resume in Rajasthan: Important information for students studying in schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan government has approved the opening of schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the state. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara has also issued guidelines in this regard. Know when and how these institutions will be opened?



Conducting offline classes in government and private schools, colleges and universities in the state will start from 01 September 2021. Classes will be held with a maximum of 50% attendance.

All bus, auto and cab drivers traveling and working for non-teaching staff are required to take at least one dose of the corona vaccine 14 days in advance.

Offline as well as online classes will continue. Online and distance learning will be preferred. Students in class I to VIII will not be invited to the school. His study will be entirely online.

Prayers will not be held in all (assembly) schools. Students, teachers and other staff will always be required to wear masks on campus. If someone does not have a mask, the organization will provide them.

A distance of 2 yards must be observed at the entrance and exit gates, campus and classroom. The canteen will be closed. All staff and students will be admitted to campus only after thermal screening. Everything that people come in contact with will be cleaned daily. Windows and doors will be kept open.

Spitting in public places should be banned. Violation of this should result in financial penalty. If any student, teacher or staff on campus is found to be covid positive or on his / her suspicion, the concerned room will be closed by the institution for 10 days.

The Rajasthan government has given permission to open a coaching institute from 01 September 2021. Academic and non-academic staff of all coaching institutes are required to take both doses of the vaccine. Only after both doses can they be called to the institution.

All coaching institutes are required to upload information on covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in online web portal about the total seating capacity of the institute and the percentage of vaccinations. All other instructions for schools / colleges will also apply to coaching institutes.

