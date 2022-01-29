Rajasthan Schools Reopen: Schools Reopen: Schools for Class 6th to 12th in Rajasthan will reopen in two phases, see Important Guidelines

The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen the school due to reduction in the spread of Corona virus (COVID 19). The state government has announced to start schools in class 10th to 12th and class 6th to 9th from February 1. However, the option of online classes for students to learn hybrid mode will continue. The government led by Ashok Gehlot issued new Rajasthan Covid-19 guidelines, which eased restrictions. These new Kovid guidelines will be implemented in Rajasthan from January 31.According to the new guidelines issued by Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, students must obtain the written consent of parents to attend offline classes. In Rajasthan, schools were ordered to close again due to a sharp rise in Kovid-19 cases. Schools are being reopened after being closed for a long time due to Kovid-19.

Also read: Schools reopened or closed: Find out where schools and colleges, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, will open and where they will not.

Restrictions have also been relaxed in Rajasthan

Markets, malls and commercial establishments in Rajasthan will be open till 10 pm from January 31, while Sunday’s public discipline curfew has been lifted. The state government on Friday night issued revised guidelines in view of the decline in cases of corona virus.

A review report may be prepared when school resumes

In Rajasthan, earlier when schools were reopened, State Children’s Commission officials visited private and government schools to ensure compliance with the Kovid protocol and to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other staff. His report was submitted to the Chairman of the Commission. It is believed that the same can be said about resuming school.

Also read: CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Find out when and where you can check, passing criteria update is here

Learn important guidelines before going to school

Written approval of a parent is required to attend school.

If parents do not want their children to go to school, the school cannot put pressure on them.

Online classes will also continue.

The school premises need to be cleaned from time to time.

Necessary rules including face mask or face shield, social distance and hand sanitizer have to be taken care of.

Therma screening can be done at the school entrance.

Kovid 19 update in Rajasthan

On Friday, 8,125 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Rajasthan and 21 more patients died due to the infection. According to the Department of Medicine and Health, 14,884 people have been cured in the state and 80,488 people are currently undergoing treatment on Kovid-19. A total of 9,202 people have died so far in the state due to this deadly infection. At the same time, 9,15,79,359 people have been vaccinated in the state, including 8,78,99,868 people in the age group of 18 years and 28,82,746 people in the age group of 15 to 18 years. The precautionary protection dose was 7,96,745.