Rajasthan: Signs of reshuffle in the government, three ministers offer to resign by writing a letter to Sonia, expressing desire to work in the organization

Controversy has started deepening once again in Rajasthan Congress. Along with this, there are also signs of change. Three ministers of the Gehlot government have written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi offering to resign.

The ministers who have sent their resignations have expressed their desire to work in the organization. With this, there is speculation about a reshuffle in the Rajasthan cabinet in the next two-three days. The names of three Rajasthan ministers who have resigned include Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma.

Harish Chaudhary has been appointed as Congress in-charge of Punjab last month. Talking about his new role as a minister of Rajasthan, Harish Choudhary had revealed that he believed in “one person, one position” from the very beginning. However, he said that he will convey his views to the party leadership and will abide by their decision in this regard.

On the other hand, Govind Singh Dotasara holds the post of minister as well as the chair of Congress state president. Dotasara was made the state president after the rebellion of Sachin Pilot. At the same time, Raghu Sharma has also recently been made in-charge of Gujarat Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Sonia Gandhi on Friday amid speculations of cabinet reshuffle and organization reshuffle in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot’s meeting came a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and the two leaders discussed the political situation as well as the cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Earlier, in a meeting held at Rahul Gandhi’s residence, there was talk of cabinet reshuffle. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress in-charge Ajay Maken and senior party leader KC Venugopal attended the meeting. Then Gehlot was asked to expand the cabinet. In this expansion, the pilot group is also being said to get prominence.