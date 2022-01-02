Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Teacher Vacancies 2022: Bumper Recruitment of 32000 Teachers in Rajasthan, Check Details
- A golden opportunity for a government job.
- Bumper recruitment for teacher posts in Rajasthan.
- A total of 32000 posts will be filled in government schools.
As per the short notice of Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022, this recruitment (Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022) will fill about 32000 vacancies in Government schools of Rajasthan under TSP and Non-TSP sector. Online applications will start from January 10 and run until February 09, 2022. Below is the important information and direct link of Teacher Recruitment (Shikshak Bharati 2022) notification.
Rajasthan Teacher Vacancy 2022 Details: See details of vacancies here
Rajasthan Primary Teacher Level-I Total Vacancies – 15500 Posts
Scheduled Area (TSP) – 3560 Posts (General – 3500 Posts and Special – 60 Posts)
Non-Scheduled Areas (Non-TSP) – 11940 Posts (General – 11500 Posts and Special – 440 Posts)
Rajasthan Teacher Upper Primary Level-II Total Vacancies – 16500 Posts
Scheduled Area (TSP) – 2635 Posts (General – 2580 Posts and Special – 55 Posts)
Non-Scheduled Areas (Non-TSP) – 13865 Posts (General – 13420 Posts and Special – 445 Posts)
Who can apply?
Elementary Level I Teacher – 12th pass with 50% marks and 2 years diploma in primary education / special education or 12th pass with 45% marks and 2nd diploma in primary education or 12th pass with 50% marks and 4 years B.LED degree as per 2002 rules.
Upper Elementary Level II Teacher – Degree with 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education or Bachelor Degree / Master’s Degree with 50% marks in any stream and B.Ed examination passed or Degree marks with 45% as per NCTE norms 2002 and B.Ed Passed the exam with 50% marks or 12th and 4 years B.Led degree / BA B.Ed / B.Sc B.Ed.
Rajasthan Age limit for 32000 teacher jobs
Eligible candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years on 01 January 2023. However, candidates in the reserved category will get a higher age concession as per government rules.
Application fee
Application fee for General, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs. 100, NCL, OBC – Rs. 70 and SC / ST / PH / Sahariya- Rs. Is 60. Pay examination fee only through debit card, credit card, net banking fee mode.
Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification
Primary Information TSP
TGT-2021_22-NTSP-Level-1
No teaspoons
TGT-2021_22-NTSP-Level-1
Upper Primary Notification TSP
TGT-2021_22-TSP-Level-2
No teaspoons
TGT-2021_22-NTSP-Level-2
