Rajasthan vdo admissions: rsmssb vdo admissions 2021 out on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Highlights Admission tickets of Rajasthan Video Prelims issued.

The recruitment test will be held on December 27, 28, 2021.

The main exam can be held in February 2022.

RSMSSB VDO Admission Card 2021: Rajasthan Village Development Officer Recruitment Examination 2021 Admission Card issued. Candidates who had applied for Rajasthan VDO Recruitment can check and download their Admission Card (RSMSSB VDO Admission Card 2021) by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You will need to enter the SSOID or username and password to download the ticket.



As per the instructions issued by the Commission (Rajasthan Staff Selection Board) on 01 December 2021, the Preliminary Recruitment Examination (RSMSSB VDO Exam Dates 2021) will be conducted on 27th and 28th December 2021 in four phases in total. The examination will be conducted in two shifts of 10 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examination to be held in February 2022 (RSMSSB VDO Main 2021).

Also read: AIIMS Jobs 2021: More than 100 vacancies for AIIMS faculty posts here, salary up to Rs. 2.20 lakhs

A total of 3896 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 3222 vacancies without TSP and 674 vacancies of TSP. Online applications started on 10 September 2021 and were accepted till 11 December 2021. Earlier, the last date for application was October 9, but later it was decided to extend it. You can see below how to download Admission Card and details of vacancies.

Rajasthan RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2021: Learn How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Admit Card’ section.

Step 3: Here, click on the link ‘RSMSSB VDO Admit Card’.

Step 4: Enter the security PIN with the required details like ID or username and password.

Step 5: Rajasthan VDO Admission Card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout with you for exam day.

Also read: UP NHM Jobs: 2900+ vacancies for many posts including Lab Technician, 12th pass.

Download live link of Rajasthan Video Admission

This is the notice of the date of examination

Official website