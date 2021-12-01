Rajasthan vdo vacancies 2021: government jobs 2021: bumper recruitment! Vacancies for 3896 posts of Video, 7th CPC will be paid – rsmssb rajasthan vdo Recruitment 2021, Rural Development Officer Vacancy

Highlights Bumper vacant for the post of Rural Development Officer in Rajasthan

RSMSSB is recruiting

You can get a government job just by taking an exam.

Salary will be received under the 7th Pay Commission

Rajasthan Video Post 2021: Bumper recruitment will be done for the post of Rural Development Officer in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced VDO vacancies for about four thousand posts. Notification of this government job has been issued. Applications have also started. In this news we are telling you what should be your qualification for this government job? What is the salary of Rural Development Officer (VDO)? What will be the selection process? In addition, notification and application links are also provided to you.



Post info

Post Name – Rural Development Officer / Rural Development Officer (VDO)

Number of posts – 3222 posts for non-TSP and 674 posts for TSP sector will be filled. The total number of posts is 3896.

Salary – Under the Seventh Pay Commission payable by the State Government, the salary of Rural Development Officers will be as per Matrix Level-6.

Rajasthan VDO Application: How to apply

You have to apply online by visiting Rajasthan SSB website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The application period is from 10 September 2021 to 09 October 2021.

Application fee- 450 for general and economically weaker section. Rs. 350 for OBC NCL. The application fee for SC, ST and Divyang category candidates is Rs.250.

Also read: Teacher Jobs 2021: 6000+ bumper government jobs for TGT posts here, see details

Video Eligibility: What is required

Three year degree in any subject from any recognized university. In addition, there is one of the following qualifications-

Passed CCC exam from NIELIT

O level certificate from NIELIT

ITI certificate in COPA or DPCS

Diploma in Computer Science or Engineering

Rajasthan State Information Technology Certificate Course

Also read: UPSC Jobs 2021: UPSC has recruited for many posts, will be paid under 7th CPC

Video Selection Process: How to make a selection?

Eligible candidates for Rajasthan Village Development Officer (Rajasthan Video Recruitment 2021) will be selected on the basis of written test. The exam will be held in December 2021.

Click here for RSMSSB VDO Notification 2021.

Click here to apply.

Click here to visit Rajasthan SSB website.