Rajasthan vs Chennai Highlights: RR vs CSK Highlights: it Turaj’s century in vain, successful and Shivam’s storm blew Chennai away, Rajasthan’s resounding victory – IPL 2021

Highlights Rajasthan won on the strength of Shivam Dubey (64 not out) and Yassvi Jaiswal (50).

Thrashed Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in a thrilling match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Turaj Gaikwad hit 101 not out off 9 fours and 5 sixes.

In reply, Rajasthan won the match by 190 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 17.3 overs.

Abu Dhabi

Shivam Dubey and Yassvi Jaiswal’s half-centuries were lifted by Turaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten century. On the strength of these two innings, Rajasthan Royals thwarted Chennai Super Kings’ Ashwamedhi campaign in the second phase of the IPL. He has placed himself in the race for the IPL playoffs by defeating by seven wickets. Gaikwad’s unbeaten century helped Chennai Super Kings to 189 for four. In reply, Rajasthan, fighting for survival in the tournament, won with 15 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

Scorecard

So the thrill of the playoff game

The Royals have ten points after this victory and they want to play two more matches. The fourth team in the playoffs will be decided on 14 points and the net run rate will also vary. On the other hand, despite the defeat, Chennai is at the top with 18 points. For the Royals, Jaiswal hit 50 off 21 balls with six fours and three sixes, while Dubey hit 64 off 42 balls. Josh Hazlewood hit 54 off four overs and hit three sixes in the first spell. Sam Karan and Moin Ali also proved to be very expensive.

Ut Turaj Gaikwad century: ball Turaj Gaikwad completed his first century with a six off the last ball, scattering runs in the desert

Lewis and Yassvi shared a 77-run stand for the first wicket

Chasing the target, Rajasthan got off to a good start and Evin Lewis and Yassvi put on a 77-run partnership for the first wicket. But Lewis was dismissed for 27 off 12 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes. Yashaswi then batted vigorously, but his innings was ended by Asif. Yassvi hit 50 off 21 balls with six fours and three sixes.

Shivam then snatched such a match from CSK

Shivam and skipper Sanju Samson then put on 89 runs for the third wicket with excellent batting to lay the foundation for Rajasthan’s victory. However, Samson was dismissed for 28 off 24 balls with four fours. Even after Samson returned to the pavilion, Shivam continued his fine form and led the team to victory. In Rajasthan’s innings, Shivam remained unbeaten on 64 off 42 balls with four fours and four sixes while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 14 off eight balls with four fours and a six.

MS Dhoni News: MS Dhoni scored a unique double century on the field, he became the first captain

Chennai’s innings is thrilling

Earlier, Gaikwad hit an unbeaten 101 off 60 balls with nine fours and five sixes for Chennai. He played some shots in his innings that will be remembered for a long time. Ravindra Jadeja gave him an unbeaten 32 off 15 balls. The duo put on 55 runs in the last 3.4 overs. Jadeja played four balls in the last over and Gaikwad got only two balls, who completed his century by hitting a six off Mustafizur Rahman on the last ball.

Rahul Teotia’s celebration has faded

Legspinner Rahul Tewatia took three wickets for 39 runs in four overs for the Royals but Gaikwad ruined his celebration by hitting him with two sixes in a row. He hit sixes to left-arm fast bowlers Akash Singh and Mustafizur. The way he hit fast bowler Chetan Sakaria, it felt like he was playing a spinner. He hit most fours between midoff and cover.

Successful Jaiswal hits a half century off 1 balls, his biggest achievement as an uncapped player

Gaikwad in incomparable form

Since the resumption of the second phase of the IPL, Gaikwad has scored 88, 38, 30, 45 and 101 not out. Faf du Plessis (25) and his duo have given Chennai a good start in every match. With a good start from Du Plessis and Gaikwad, Chennai have not lost a single run from the bat of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The duo shared 71 runs against RCB, 74 against KKR, 75 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 47 in the match.