Rajat Bedi allegedly assaulted a man: A case has been registered against Rajat Bedi for allegedly assaulting a man with his car in a dark area: Koi Mil Gaya

A case has been registered against ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actor Rajat Bedi. It is said that actor Rajat Bedi beat up a man in Andheri area yesterday evening (September 6, 2021). A case has been registered against the incident at DN Nagar police station. The family of the injured man admitted that the actor helped him reach the hospital.

According to reports, actor Rajat Bedi was driving late on Monday night when he allegedly hit a man in the dark with his car. A case has been registered against Rajat Bedi at DN Nagar police station. The 39-year-old man, who lives in DN town, is said to have had an accident while returning home from work. According to reports, the man was hit by a silver car while walking on the road while intoxicated. However, Rajat did not run away after the accident, but helped the victim.



That being said, the man was unconscious while crossing the road. The man was injured in the back of the head in the accident. The victim’s wife said in a mid-day conversation that the incident happened at 6.30 pm, when her husband was returning home from work and was drunk. He said he hit actor Rajat Bedi’s car, while he was crossing the road, he fell down and injured his head.

According to police, Rajat rushed the injured person to the hospital. Rajat himself informed the people of the hospital that he hit the man with his car on the way. The injured have been admitted to hospital. The condition of the hospitalized person is also reported to be critical.

Speaking of Rajat’s films, apart from ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, he has appeared in many films like ‘Rocky’, ‘Trickster’, ‘Blood’ and ‘Khamosh’.