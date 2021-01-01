Rajat Bedi allegedly assaulted a man: A case has been registered against Rajat Bedi for allegedly assaulting a man with his car in a dark area: Koi Mil Gaya
That being said, the man was unconscious while crossing the road. The man was injured in the back of the head in the accident. The victim’s wife said in a mid-day conversation that the incident happened at 6.30 pm, when her husband was returning home from work and was drunk. He said he hit actor Rajat Bedi’s car, while he was crossing the road, he fell down and injured his head.
According to police, Rajat rushed the injured person to the hospital. Rajat himself informed the people of the hospital that he hit the man with his car on the way. The injured have been admitted to hospital. The condition of the hospitalized person is also reported to be critical.
Speaking of Rajat’s films, apart from ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, he has appeared in many films like ‘Rocky’, ‘Trickster’, ‘Blood’ and ‘Khamosh’.
#Rajat #Bedi #allegedly #assaulted #man #case #registered #Rajat #Bedi #allegedly #assaulting #man #car #dark #area #Koi #Mil #Gaya
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.