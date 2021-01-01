Rajat Bedi’s accident Bollywood: Did Rajat Bedi himself call the police after the accident? Seriously admitted to ICU with serious injuries – Rajat Bedi’s manager claims that the actor himself informed the police about the accident

A day earlier, actor Rajat Bedi, who was working in films like ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, was booked for allegedly hitting a man with a car. DN Nagar police said Rajat Bedi brought the injured man to Cooper Hospital. At the same time, the actor himself said that he had hit the victim with his car, after which the injured were admitted to the hospital.

Now, according to a report from Pinkvilla, the man who hit Silver’s car was under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, Rajat’s business manager Sridevi Shetty said the injured man was intoxicated and suddenly came in front of the car. He said Rajat immediately took the man to Cooper Hospital. Rajat arranged blood for the man and a friend of his is taking care of the injured man.

A case has been registered against ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actor Rajat Bedi. The victim is in critical condition

According to the manager, Rajat himself informed the police after the accident. A case has also been registered against Rajat Bedi under sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act. The doctor treating the injured man said that the victim had sustained a head injury and was in critical condition. The injured man is currently being kept in the ICU on oxygen support.